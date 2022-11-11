Sathish Clears The Air On Controversial Remark About Co-Star Dharsha, Sunny Leone

Sixer actor Sathish is under the radar for all the wrong reasons these days. The Tamil actor attended his upcoming film Oh My Ghost’s trailer launch, and since then has received a lot of flak. Wondering for what? Let us decode this for you.

Sathish, in the trailer launch event, compared her co-actors Sunny Leone and Dharsha Gupta’s outfits. He noted that Sunny, who wore a saree, had dressed according to our culture; while Dharsha, who wore a western outfit, did not. After this incident, personalities from the South film industry — such as singer Chinmayi Sripada, and filmmaker Naveen, among others — slammed Sathish for his comments. The Gorilla actor has now shared a clarification video and presented his interpretations of the comment.

In the tape, Sathish didn’t apologise for his comments. He stated the remarks were made after he spoke to Dharsha before getting on stage. Sathish said that Dharsha was curious to see what Sunny would wear to the event, and was surprised and upset when she arrived in a saree. So apparently, she told him to say this on stage. Sathish thus said on stage: “Sunny Leone has come from Mumbai for the event and look at the way she’s dressed (in saree). But look at the other woman (Dharsha Gupta), who is from Coimbatore, and look at what she’s wearing."

Advertisement

The Naai Sekhar realised his statements didn’t go down well with many. He assured them that his remarks were made on a light note and made for his friends. Sathish ended his clip by saying that he has also spoken on issues such as the ill effects of smoking and drinking and asked his fans to take note of that too — rather than on just a single remark.

Chinmayi shared the controversial remark’s clip and tweeted, “I mean – to actually point at a woman and ask for mass heckling of a crowd by a man on a woman, who doesn’t dress according to culture… When will this behaviour from men stop? It’s not funny." Sathish did not react to the tweet.

At the trailer launch held on November 6, Sunny was decked up in a silk saree while Dharsha donned a glamorous crop top and lehenga. The film Oh My Ghost stars Sunny Leone, Dharsha Gupta, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Tilak, Sathish and GP Muthu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here