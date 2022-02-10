Sathyaraj and Premgi to Act in Sivakarthikeyan’s Next Tamil Film SK 20

Baahubali fame actor Sathyaraj and comedian Premgi will play pivotal roles in Sivakarthikeyan’s next Tamil film SK 20, according to reports. The shooting for the film began with a ceremonial puja on February 10. Co-producer and partner at Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Kalai Arasu announced about the shooting of the movie in a tweet. Sharing a photo with Sivakarthikeyan, Kalai Arasu tweeted, “Hearty wishes bro. Super excited about this one. One fun-filled rollercoaster ride loading. #SK20 starts with pooja today."

Advertisement

Director Anudeep helms the film and Sivakarthikeyan will join the shooting in Karaikudi in Sevaganga district of Tamil Nadu. This bilingual film will be shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. While Sivakarthikeyan is in the lead role Telugu actor Naveen Polishetty will also be seen along with him.

S Thaman is composing the music and background score of the film. Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP along with Suresh Productions will be producing the film. According to reports, Premgi will be joining the shoot with Sivakarthikeyan from February 13. Further announcement about the cast, crew and other details of the film is expected to be made soon.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the film Doctor, which was released in theatres in October 2021. As far as his upcoming films are concerned, the actor is waiting for the release of Don. This movie is scheduled to be released on March 25 in theatres. This film will be an action comedy, written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi. Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions is producing the film. Priyanka Arul Mohan, S J Suryah , Samuthirakani and Soori will also be seen with Sivakarthikeyan in this project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.