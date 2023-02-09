Satish Kaushik is one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who has played some memorable characters like Manu Manek Mundra and Advocate Sadhuram. He has recently received critical acclaim for his character Ratan Lamba, owner of a condom factory, in the film Chhatriwali. The film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Chhatriwali has been appreciated by critics and audiences for raising the topic of safe sex among youth. Satish is also on cloud nine for his association with this project and expressed his thoughts in an interview with News 18 India Digital. According to him, if compared with today’s time, people faced a lot of inhibitions while going to a chemist shop to purchase condoms.

Satish said that he found an instant connection with this film, as it is set against the backdrop of Karnal, Haryana. He has closely observed various aspects of the locals from the place like their food habits and dressing sense. According to the Country Mafia actor, topics like safe sex, reproduction and condom are considered taboos in Karnal and people don’t wish to talk about them. Considering these kinds of roadblocks, he said that films like Chhatriwali are extremely important, so that people can be made aware of the importance of safe sex.

Those who have seen this film know that Ratan Lamba’s character didn’t have much screen time, but that is of least concern to Satish. According to him, what mattered to him a lot was that he could easily connect with that character. The Ranchi Diaries actor said that even families should watch these kinds of films to learn more about topics like sex education.

Satish was also asked about his newly-developed passion for fitness at the age of 66. He humorously questioned whether this love for fitness is due to spending time with actors like Anupam Kher. Satish laughed and replied in the affirmative, saying that people are often influenced to a great extent by the kind of company they keep.

