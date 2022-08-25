Sattam Oru Iruttarai to Oomai Vizhigal, Vijaykanth Films That Did Wonders At Box Office

A popular actor-turned-politician, Vijayakanth has made a mark in the industry. Following the success of his film Captain Prabhakaran, the star actor, who has appeared in over 100 films, is affectionately known as Captain by his fans.

In his films, he collaborated with several renowned actors and directors, and he was at the top of his career at that time. Since the actor has turned a year wiser, let’s take a look at some of his top films.

Sattam Oru Iruttarai

After three unsuccessful films at the start of his career, he found success with SA Chandrasekhar’s Sattam Oru Iruttarai in 1981. The film’s popularity established Vijayakanth as a Tamil film star. The plot revolves around a hero, who desires to avenge his parents’ murderers. Following its huge success in the south, it was adapted into Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Sneha Britto, the director’s granddaughter, has remade the film in Tamil.

Vaidhegi Kaathirunthaal

Vijayakanth agreed to play a gentle character alongside Revathi in this film when he was the pucca action star. Vijayakanth film, directed by R Sundarrajan. In this film, comedian Goundamani played All in All Azhagu Raja, a role for which he is still remembered. Sundararajan said a few years ago that the film’s initial producers were opposed to Vijayakanth being the lead, but he aggressively supported the actor and had the film financed by another producer.

Amman Kovil Kizhakale

Vijayakanth received a Filmfare Award for best actor for this film, directed by R Sundarrajan. The film was a commercial success, running for more than 150 days in several theatres, and nearly 200 days in some. Ilaiyaraaja composed all of the songs in the film, and they were all huge hits. Radha plays the female lead opposite Vijayakanth in the film, which is one of the star’s all-time hits.

Oomai Vizhigal

Vijaykanth played an aged cop in this blockbuster hit film which was one of the trendsetters of the 1980s. Despite his limited screen time, he delivered a stunning performance. Arun Pandian, Chandrasekhar, Jaishankar, and Karthik also starred in the film. Disco Shanti also danced for an item number in the film, which had music by Manoj Gyan and additional music by Aabhavanan.

Sendura Poove

This movie featuring Vijayakanth, Ramki, and Nirosha not only became a box office success but also earned Vijayakanth his first Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor. The plot revolves around a little girl who is abused by her stepmother and how her brother’s friend saves her and her husband. The film, directed by PR Devaraj, had a box office run of more than 200 days. It was one of the most successful Tamil films of 1988.

