Satya Dev Releases Poster of His Next Krishnamma On His Birthday

Young Tollywood actor Satya Dev is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. The actor shared a poster of his upcoming film Krishnamma on Twitter on this occasion. Fans are excited to watch the collaboration of Koratala Shiva and Satya.

Satya Dev, who is seen calmly standing next to a river and holding a bloodied weapon in his hands, is the major focus of the poster. This gripping action drama has already finished filming and post-production is wrapping up shortly.

Advertisement

The tweet said, “#Krishnamma is my next with director VV Gopalakrishna under the production of @ArunachalaCOffl. Super happy and blessed that blockbuster director #KoratalaSiva Garu is presenting it."

Fans wished all the love and luck in the comments sections. One of them said, “All the best anna."

Not only fans but film critics also wished him all the luck. Sreedhar Reddy Komalla wrote, “Wish you a big success brother!"

Advertisement

One more commented, “All the best anna @ActorSatyaDev. As far as I know, there is no one in India who acts better than you. You live in whatever character is given to you."

Film critic Taran Adarsh has also tweeted about the film and said, “SATYA DEV: ‘KRISHNAMMA’ TITLE + FIRST LOOK - KORATALA SIVA PRESENTATION… On the occasion of #SatyaDev’s birthday tomorrow, the title and #FirstLook of his 25th film #Krishnamma have been unveiled… #KoratalaSiva presentation… Directed by #VVGopalaKrishna."

Further, he attached a thread with this Tweet and said, “#Krishnamma is produced by #KrishnaKommalapati… Music by #KaalaBhairava… The action drama has already finished filming and is now in the post-production stages… Sept 2022 release."

Currently, the actor is in the best phase of his career. He will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu and Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.