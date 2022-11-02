Satyadeep Misra Wishes Another Healthy, Happy, Starry, Blissful Year To 'Love' Masaba Gupta On Birthday

Actor Satyadeep Misra wished his beau, Masaba Gupta on her birthday with an Instagram post. Masaba is celebrating her 33rd today and it was just made even more special by Satyadeep’s adorable wish. The actor uploaded a montage that featured the birthday girl. Reminding Masaba of all the times he clicked her pictures, the No One Killed Jessica actor wrote, “Happy birthday my love! Remember all the pics I take of you through the year (which u typically hate!) …well, now u know where they get used Here’s to another healthy, happy, starry, blissful year…mwaaaah."

Take a look at it here.

While the stylish duo have been dating for quite some time, Satyadeep and Masaba made their relationship Insta-official only last year. Previously, rumours abounded that the duo was seeing each other. While they prefer to keep their personal life away from the cameras, our eyes were blessed with a few pictures of the couple holidaying in the Maldives. The video montage that Satyadeep made for her also featured snippets from the same trip and showed Masaba having a rather relaxed and happy time.

Industry colleagues and friends went gaga over Satyadeep’s birthday post and took to the comments section to show their appreciation and wish Masaba a happy birthday. A long-time friend of the couple, actress Sandhya Mridul said: “And Satu, this is a first! You posted!" along with a laughing emoji. In another comment, she wrote: “Happy happy you lovely boots lending sweet girl!" to Masaba.

Additionally, Sobhita Dhulipala said: “This is so adorable! Happy birthday Masaba!" along with a black heart emoji. Tillotama Shome wrote: “Happy Birthday Masaba! May it be a glorious year", added with a heart emoji. Other celebrities who wished the acclaimed fashion designer and now actress, were Konkona Sen Sharma, Arslan Goni, Rytasha Rathore, Pooja Dingra, Karishma Boolani, and several more.

On the work front, Masaba Gupta was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba 2, a semi-fictionalized and dramatized show inspired by the real lives of herself and her actress-mother Neena Gupta. Satyadeep also played a role in the show.

