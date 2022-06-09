Satyadev Kancharana-Starrer Godse's Trailer Impresses Audience

Gopi Ganesh’s directorial, Godse, is scheduled to hit theatres on June 17. The film’s trailer was released on Wednesday and it has received a positive response from the audience. The film will throw light on why graduates are not able to find employment in their interest areas.

The trailer shows Satyadev Kancharana performing the titular character. To the audience’s delight, Satyadev performs high octane action sequences. How Satyadev takes on a powerful nexus forms the crux of the story.

The audience has been completely blown over by Satyadev’s power packed performances. Many called him a terrific actor, appreciating his choice of stories. Rest wrote that Satyadev is a versatile actor and has done an Oscar winning performance.

Apart from Satyadev, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar, Adithya Menon and Kashishh Rajput comprise a stellar star cast of Godse. Godse is bankrolled by CK Entertainments.

The film’s title Godse sparked off a question that whether it has anything to do with Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. Satyadev clarified that his film has nothing to do with Nathuram Godse. According to Satyadev, the film describes what happened in his character’s past, which made him a rebel.

Satyadev was also asked in an interview about how Godse’s idea struck him. According to Satyadev, a person completes their education at the age of 22 or 25. After the completion, as Satyadev described further, people think that they can spend the next 25 years doing jobs of their choice.

Satyadev said that people are left with disappointment after realising that there are not enough jobs. He said that the number of jobs depends on a lot of decisions, including those taken at political and corporate levels. After winning accolades for acting in the film Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, Satyadev is excited about this film.

