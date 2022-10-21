Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali Is Best Indian Film Of All Time By FIPRESCI; Sholay In List Too

India chapter of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) has shared a list of the top ten Indian movies of all time. As reported by Indian Express, FIPRESCI released this list of best Indian movies of all time after conducting a secret poll that reportedly involved 30 members of their India chapter. The list included five Hindi films, three Bengali movies, and one each from the Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali has topped the list. Released in 1955, Pather Panchali starred Karuna Banerjee, Subir Banerjee, Chunibala Devi and Uma Dasgupta among others in key roles. It was based on Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s Bengali novel of the same name and was the first installment in Apu Trilogy of films. The plot of Pather Panchali revolved around Apu and his sister Durga who try to make the most of their poverty-stricken lives.

While Pather Panchali has topped the list of the best films in the history of Indian cinema, the 1960 drama Meghe Dhaka Tara is on the second spot. The two films are then followed by Mrinal Sen’s 1969 drama Bhuvan Shome, Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s 1981 Malayalam film Elippathayam and Girish Kasaravalli’s 1977 film Ghatashraddha on third, fourth and fifth spot respectively. The sixth best Indian movie of all time is MS Sathyu 1973 movie Garm Hava. Satyajit Ray’s 1964 film Charulata is on the seventh spot of the list followed by Shyam Benegal’s 1974 film Ankur and Guru Dutt’s 1954 film Pyaasa as eighth and ninth best Indian films of all time.

Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan’s 1975 movie Sholay has also been named as the 10th best Indian movie of all time.

