Satyam Rajesh’s Kalapuram To Soon Hit Theaters

Karuna Kumar’s directorial Kalapuram is all set to release in theatres on August 26. The low-budget film starring Satyam Rajesh and Sanchitha Poonacha in lead roles is said to have an intriguing story. The situational comedy entertainer gained attention when Pawan Kalyan unveiled its trailer on August 12, as he found it impressive. The film also features the talents of Kaashima Rafi, Chitram Seenu, Praveen Yendamuri, and Janardhan.

In the film, Satyam Rajesh will be seen playing a passionate rookie filmmaker who wants to make a film that can change his fate. As the director (Satyam Rajesh) hasn’t been able to find a producer stumbles upon a rich man who agrees to produce the movie but on one condition he has to shoot the film in Kalapuram village where the producer is staying. But the police and the villain enter in between for money. The film is all about how the director and producer complete the film under such circumstances.

The Tamil film is said to be a mix of action, comedy, and of course, drama taking the audience on a roller coaster ride ranging from comedy, and fun, to drama and emotion. Set in a new backdrop, this upcoming realistic comedy is sure to make moviegoers laugh.

Advertisement

The film features music by Mani Sharma. Prasad GK has provided cinematography, while, SB Raju Talari handled the editing, which is looking good. Zee Studios and R4 Entertainments have bankrolled the project.

There are very few directors in Indian cinema who deliver films with social consciousness paired with entertainment, and Karuna Kumar has joined the ranks of directors like Neeraj Ghavan, Nagaraj Munjale, Vetrimaran, and Pa Ranjith who are making their mark on the Indian cinema screen with socially responsible films.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here