Satyamev Jayate 2 Actor Shaad Randhawa’s Marriage in Hot Water?

Actor Shaad Randhawa has been making headlines for essaying the role of Sikh in the upcoming film, Satyamev Jayate 2. However, now his personal life is also keeping him in the news. It was reported that Shaad’s marriage with his wife Pooja Thakkar is going through a rough patch. The couple, who has been married for 10 years now, is living separately for the last few months.

A source told ETimes that Shaad and Pooja have been living separately for the past few months as trouble has been brewing in their marriage. “The two are trying to sort out their differences, and hopefully, the things will get better,” the source added.

Shaad and Pooja have two children — a seven-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl. His social media is filled with pictures of his son and daughter posing with Bollywood greats, like Jackie Shroff. Pooja does not belong to the film industry, while on the other hand, Shaad has been a part of a number of hit Bollywood projects. He was last seen on the big screen in Mumbai Saga.

The actor has worked in projects like Aashiqui 2, Hate Story 4, Woh Lamhe, Marjaavan, and Malang. Shaad has worked in television too, he was seen in the TV show Chandrakanta. But for the first time, Shaad will play a Sikh, 'Saradara', in Satyamev Jayate 2.

2006-release Mohit Suri’s Woh Lamhe was Shaad’s debut film. Not many know that he is the son of Indian wrestler and actor Randhawa and Malika, who is the sister of veteran actress Mumtaz. His Instagram profile is enough to talk about his dedication to the gym. Shaad is a fitness freak and maintains his overall health and physical well-being by following a workout regime and consuming a healthy diet.

Shaad’s acting chops have been hailed by many but to date, he has not got the big breakthrough of his career, but Satyamev Jayate 2 might change things.

