Satyameva Jayate 2 Movie Review: A Tacky Script That Even 3 John Abrahams Can't Save

>Satyameva Jayate 2

Director: Milap Zaveri

Cast: John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar

A shoddy screenplay, bad script and a whole lot of redundant dialogues make Satyameva Jayate 2 a perfect recipe for disaster. Like all his previous films, director Milap Zaveri this film also has a 80s masala template, an item number (for which Norah Fatehi has recieved a big ‘Thank You’ in the start credits), infuriating rhyme schemes, and a pyro-maniacal obsession. And if that wasn’t enough, he also introduces a different camera angles in this scatterbrained flick which revolves around lead hero’s (John Abraham) different body parts.

The only common thread between this and the previous instalment was that both the films try to tackle corruption. Satyameva Jayate 2 collapses the moment it begins. From doctors’ strikes, to kids dying due to due to food poisoning and lack of oxygen and even flyovers collapsing, or the patriotism of Muslims being questioned and the double crossing of politicians, every trope from the 70s 80s is in play. There is a difference between patriotism and jingoism. This surpasses jingoism too.

Advertisement

A vigilante film, John Abraham plays a triple role (father and two sons). The two brothers grow up to become a Home Minister who wants to pass a bill of anti-corruption and the other one is a no nonsense cop. One of them turns vigilante to tackle the many issues that the society is facing. The idea of Satyameva Jayate 2 is keeping up with the times is to rip the shirt of Abraham’s back at regular intervals so that he can flaunt his muscled body.

There was a time, in the 70s and 80s, when B grade cinema embraced this theme and they did it pretty well. In many of his interviews, Zaveri said that this is his tribute to filmmakers like Prakash Mehra and Mamohan Desai. I am sorry this isn’t a tribute but in fact you are trying to question the logic of their filmmaking. Calling this convoluted mess a film is demeaning to the word, because I have seen school children putting up better stories for stage plays.

Advertisement

I wouldn’t fault much on Abraham — as he hardly has any material to play with. The otherwise bankable actor, who can make any tacky action watchable, practically sleepwalks through the triple role and still manages to be the best thing in the movie. But then again, what were the options — Divya Khosla Kumar who could hardly hold the fort. By the time the film ended, I felt like I had aged a few years. I was also partially deaf thanks to blaring background music and dialogues. Honestly, you need real courage to brave this one.

Advertisement

My biggest question is why did the producers decide to put their hard-earned money into this project when Zaveri is known to make the tackiest of films. Do yourself a favour, please avoid watching this film. Perhaps if the film doesn’t make an obscene amount of money, Zaveri will be forced to respect his audience a little and not stop questioning their sensibilities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.