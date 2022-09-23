Satyaprem Ki Katha Writer Says Kartik Aaryan’s Sattu Got Him Emotional; Here's Why

Kartik Aaryan is back on the shooting sets of his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. After basking in the success of his hit film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is back to work. The forthcoming project also stars Kiara Advani as the lead actress alongside the stalwart.

To give fans a glimpse of his night shoot, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of a clapper board where one can see the name of the movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha, along with scene numbers, a number of shots and takes. One can also see the silhouettes of the cast and crew in the background along with an elaborate set-up. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “night shoots like these". Take a look at the post below.

Soon afterwards, Kartik shared a note by the film’s writer. It reads, “#SPKK Day 16. When Sattu got me to tears."

Kartik Aaryan re-posted it on his Instagram story and wrote, " When the author is happy," and added heart and folded hands emoticon.

Fans’ excitement for the film has increased since the makers revealed details about the film, which is currently in production. The makers of the highly anticipated film took to social media to announce the film’s beginning on sets. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will play the lead roles in the film. The entire cast, including director Sameer Vidwans, producers Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, Wardha and Shafat Nadiadwala, were present on the sets of the film.

The title of Satyaprem Ki Katha was changed a few weeks ago. The movie was formerly known as Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

According to reports, Satnarayan Ki Katha became embroiled in a controversy in Madhya Pradesh. Sanskriti Bachao Manch, a Hinduist organisation, filed a memorandum on Saturday to register a criminal case against producer Sajid Nadiadwala in various Bhopal police stations. They also threatened Sajid with blackening his face if he visited Bhopal. The film starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles will release on June 29, 2023.

The film, Satyaprem Ki Katha has become the most debated subject ever since its inception. To note, Kartik and Kiara will reunite in the musical love story for the second time since their most recent project, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

