Over the last couple of decades, several Bollywood actresses suddenly disappeared from films. Today, let’s take a look at one such actress, who made everyone crazy with her debut film itself. But then suddenly this actress disappeared from the films that no one could get any news about her for years. And we must tell you that after staying away from films for almost 28 years, now this actress is going to return to the silver screen once again.

The actress we are talking about today is none other than actress Shanti Priya. She is a well-known face of the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. She is credited as Nishanthi in Tamil films and Shanthi Priya in Telugu and Hindi films. She is the younger sister of actress Bhanupriya.

Shanti Priya entered the world of Bollywood in the year 1991 with the romantic action film Saugandh opposite Akshay Kumar. The film was a huge hit and Shanthi Priya’s performance was liked by the audience, but despite that, the actress could not achieve success in Bollywood. After working in some Hindi films, this actress turned to South films.

However, the actress recently made a shocking disclosure in an interview. The diva said that she had to stay away from the film industry because she had stopped getting work. Shanthi Priya added that many directors refused to give her direct work because they allegedly needed a fair actress. Not only this, when the actress used to go to the set with makeup, everyone present there used to make fun of her and insult her, the Phool Aur Angaar said.

Shanthi Priya also revealed that her first Hindi film co-star Akshay Kumar also left no stone unturned to make fun of her complexion.

On the professional front, Shanthi Priya was last seen in the 1994 film Ikke Pe Ikka. The Hindi action film was directed by Raj N Sippy and featured Akshay Kumar, Moushumi Chatterjee, Anupam Kher and Chandni in the lead roles.

Now forgetting her bad experiences in the past, the actress is ready for her second innings in Bollywood. After a long break of 28 years, Shanthi Priya is once again going to be seen in a Bollywood film. Shanti Priya is making her comeback to the big screen with a biopic of Nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu. The movie is titled Sarojini and will be released in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The younger days of the legendary freedom fighter, Sarojini Naidu will be played by actress Sonal Monteiro, while Shanti Priya will be essaying her senior years.

The film will be directed by Vinay Chandra and bankrolled jointly by Honey Chaudhary and Charan Suvarna under the banners of Visica Films. The other cast members include Hiten Tejwani who will be seen portraying Sarojini Naidu’s husband Govind, and actress Zarina Wahab, who has been roped in to play the freedom fighter’s mother Varada Sundari Devi. However, the makers have not finalised the release date yet.

