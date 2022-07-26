Saumya Tandon on Deepesh Bhan's Death: 'It's Heartbreaking to See His Young Wife Break Like This'

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most successful running comedy shows on Indian television. Every character of the show has a special place in the hearts of the audience. However, the family of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai recently lost one of its gems, Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan. The sudden demise of the actor has left the whole fraternity in shock. Deepesh’s co-stars are heartbroken by the news and have shared their grief on social media. Saumya Tandon, who played the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show for more than five years, has opened up on Deepesh’s untimely demise.

Talking to ETimes, Saumya revealed, “I am sad beyond words. He was so lively, active, fit and full of jokes. I can’t believe he is no more. It is really heartbreaking to see his young wife break like this and his 18 months-old-son." The actress further shared that she and Deepesh had a very good bond. Calling him “very dear" to her, she told the portal, “He was very dear to me, he sang me songs. I still have his videos on my phone. He sang songs when I was pregnant and when I went for my break and then finally when I quit the show. He was teary-eyed when I left the show. I just called him home a month and a half back."

Saumya also posted a video on her Instagram to bid goodbye to her friend and co-star. She penned a long heartfelt note for him with the adorable video of herself dancing with Deepesh.

Deepesh breathed his last on July 23. Everyone is devastated beyond words by the sudden loss. The last rites of the actor were carried out on Saturday in presence of his family and friends. All his co-stars and friends from the industry including Nehha Pendse, Aamir Ali, Sandeep Anand, and Vaibhav Mathur among others paid their last condolences to the actor at the crematorium site.

