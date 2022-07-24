Saumya Tandon, Rohitashv Gour Remember Their Bhabhi Ji Co-Star Deepesh Bhan: 'You Were a Heart of Gold'

The sudden demise of television actor Deepesh Bhan left everyone shocked and numb. Popularly known for playing the role of Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Bhan passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 41. His last rites were held on the same day and was attended by several of his friends and industry colleagues. Saumya Tandon, who worked with the late actor, took to social media and penned a heart-wrenching note. She shared a picture with Deepesh and talked about how she could not believe that he is gone.

Advertisement

“Can’t believe you are gone. Can’t hear you laugh, or sing , and react to your PJs. You were a heart of gold. light up the heaven Deepesh Bhan with your goodness. Miss you," Soumya wrote. Soumya also dropped a throwback video from the sets of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai in which she was seen tapping feet with Deepesh. She also penned a long note and talked about how her moments with Deepesh will ‘live on’.

Advertisement

Rohitashv Gour, who plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, also shared a picture with Bhan and revealed how he met him just a day before his death. “Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain’s Malkhan, my Deepesh brother left the world today. Life is so unpredictable. A few days back I shared a picture with my new car, yesterday I uploaded an Instagram reel with Deepesh. But today he is not here with us," he wrote.

Advertisement

Earlier, Nehha Pendse, who worked with the late actor in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and May I Come In Madam, also shared how she was numb upon hearing the news of Deepesh’s death. She also attended Bhan’s funeral and told E-Times, “I had a long journey with Deepesh because we were together in May I Come In Madam and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Hai both. He was the fittest guy around so honestly, I don’t know what went wrong. He was a fitness enthusiast and he would talk about nutrition, he lost his mother in November. I am very numb right now and don’t know how to react to this," she said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here