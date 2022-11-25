Saumya Tandon Roped in Opposite Anurag Kashyap in Suniel Shetty's 'File No 323' | Exclusive

High on the raving reviews that came his way for his debut web series Dharavi Bank, actor Suniel Shetty is all set to start shooting for his upcoming film titled File No 323. The film, which is based on the most wanted economic fugitives of India, also stars filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Divya Dutta, Mugdha Godse and Esha Gupta.

And now, News18 has exclusively learnt that actor Saumya Tandon has been roped in to play a key role in Shetty starrer. A source close to the production informs us, “Saumya will be seen playing Vijay Mallya’s wife in File No 323. She is all set to join the rest of the cast in the next two-three days and will be seen in a brand new avatar. The film marks her comeback to Bollywood after nine years."

On a related note, Saumya is still remembered for her role in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, where she shared screen space with actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. She was last seen in the feature film Dhuaan (2013). Post that, she became busy with her work on television and became a household name with the popular television series Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

Confirming the news, producer Kalol Das, without divulging other details, says, “Yes, the first schedule has begun in Mumbai." But spilling the beans, the source reveals that the shoot of File No 323 began on November 20 and this schedule will continue for the next five days. “The shoot is currently underway and is taking place across different parts of the city. It is a ten-day schedule. Anurag and Divya have begun shooting for their portions in full swing," says the source.

The informer shares that the Mumbai schedule will be followed by a schedule in Europe. “After Mumbai, the team will fly to Europe. The final leg of the shoot will happen in London, where all the cast members will come together," continues the source.

File No 323 will see Shetty playing plays a role of CA who works for a big multinational audit firm, which manages funds for wealthy people. Kashyap will essay the role of business magnate Vijay Mallya and he will be sporting a wig and prosthetics to look the part. Godse has been roped in to play Mallya’s secretary.

Debutant director Karthik is helming the film. He was earlier associated with filmmaker Shankar and was a part of landmark films like Sivaji: The Boss (2007), Aparichit (2005) and 2.0 (2018). File No 323 is being produced by Das, Vakil Khan, Mihir Mutta and Prateebha Vyas. The pan-Indian film is aiming for a theatrical release.

