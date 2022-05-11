Saumya Tandon’s Son Photobombs Her Pictures, Mommy Calls Him ‘Irresistibly Cute’

Saumya Tandon became a household name for her popular character Anita Bhabhi in the long-running comedy show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. She has won millions of hearts for a different avatar in the show. The actor is highly active on social media and often treats her fans to her mesmerising photos and groovy moves. Recently, Saumya posted an adorable photo of herself with her four-year-old son and netizens are loving the candid andaaz.

In a group of photos, Saumya can be seen posing with her cute son, who has jumped into the frame. While mommy Saumya caught the eyes with her glamourous look, her son Miraan was the best thing in the frame. Recalling the famous Tarzan song, Saumya captioned the photo, “Look who came to photo bomb my shoot. Irresistibly cute, can anyone take their eyes off him. At least not me. And the fun part is he was bathing in the bathroom and ran out to take pictures with me. Arrey chaddi pahan ke phool khila hai phool khila hai."

Various celebrities commented on Saumya’s post and showered love on the little boy. Simple Kaul commented, “Haha so cute". Netizens, too, loved the picture and reacted with love and praises for the little boy. While one of the users wrote, “Such a cute picture of you and Miraan baba", another one commented, “He may be trying to get rid of heat."

Earlier, Saumya posted a montage from her photoshoot which bombed the cute Miraan. In the video, Saumya can be seen donning an Indian avatar in a dark pink lehenga. She chose to go for subtle makeup and minimal accessories.

On the work front, Saumya was last seen in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai as Anita Bhabhi or Gori Mem. After playing the character for almost five long years, she decided to move on and experiment with her career.

