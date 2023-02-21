Saurabh Shukla Recalls Ranbir Kapoor Offering Him Rs 30,000 Rum, Shares 'Usko Nagarjuna Ne Pilayi...'

Saurabh Shukla recalled the time when actor Ranbir Kapoor offered him a bottle of rum worth Rs 30,000. Reminiscing the generous side of Ranbir, the actor in an interview, opened up about how he shared drinks with the star, while they were shooting in Leh, presumably for Shamshera. During his candid conversation with Samdish Bhatia on his show Unfiltered, Saurabh revealed that Ranbir offered him the expensive rum bottle that the two ended up finishing. He added that originally that bottle was offered to him by Nagarjuna, who worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva. Saurabh Shukla also revealed that after he and Ranbir finished the bottle of rum, he offered the actor Old Monk, which he likes as it is “easily available and is the cheapest".

Saurabh was quizzed on what he prefers to drink. Responding to the question, the actor was quick to say “rum and coke.” Claiming that it is “easily available and is the cheapest,” Saurabh continued by saying that he even had a drink as expensive as Rs 30,000. In the video, Saurabh can be heard saying, “Maine bahut mehengi rum bhi pi hai. Tees hazaar rupay ki bottle aati hai. Mujhe woh Ranbir Kapoor ne pilayi thi, usko Nagarjuna ne pilayi thi, quarter gaya hua tha (I have had expensive rum too, which costs ₹30,000 a bottle. Ranbir Kapoor made me drink it, and it was Nagarjuna who made him drink it first. It was quarter empty as Ranbir had already opened it).”

He added, “Woh Leh mein aya hua tha, toh usne kaha 'sir kya pi rahe hain?' Toh maine kaha Old Monk. Toh kehta hai 'sir main apko pilata hoon'. Toh usne pilayi. Phir dono ne khoob pi. Toh woh bola ki 'sir thodi kam pad gayi'. Maine kaha haan. Toh maine puchha 'Old Monk piyoge?' Bola 'haan sir piyunga'. Phir maine usko Old Monk pilayi (I was in Leh when Ranbir asked me, ‘Sir what are you drinking?’ I said Old Monk, so he said ‘I will make you drink something nice’. We both drank a lot, and after the bottle got over, he said it was less. Then I asked him if he will drink Old Monk, and he said yes and then I made him have Old Monk).”

Ranbir Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla have already shared screen space in movies like Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, and Shamshera among others. Next, the two stars are all set to amuse the audiences with their upcoming crime drama Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor among others will hit the theatres on August 11.

