Savaniee Ravindrra Shares Priceless Gem From Her Childhood On Her Mother’s Birthday

Savaniee Ravindrra is a noted singer in the Marathi music industry. From Mast Malanga to itna shor sharaba, Savaniee has impressed the audience with an impeccable list of songs. Apart from her professional front, Savaniee is quite active on social media and often shares updates from her personal life. Following the same trajectory, Savaniee recently shared a priceless throwback video from her memory trunk on her Instagram to mark her mother’s birthday. Needless to say, Savaniee’s latest post has grabbed her fans’ and followers’ attention.

Captioning the video, Savaniee wrote, “ Birthday wishes to my real wonder woman. Aai You are the greatest Love you." In this short clip, the singer was seen playing with her mother. Seeing the video, many of her fans showered heart emoticons and many even wished good health for her mother. The video garnered over 16 thousand views on the photo-sharing application.

Meanwhile, Savaniee embarked on motherhood last year. A few days back on her daughter Shaarvi’s birthday, the singer shared a beautiful clip with her little one and her husband. Sharing the video Savani wrote “ Happy Birthday Shaarvi! It feels that we just had a newborn shoot, but you are already one now." The video flooded with wishes from celebs and fans.

On the professional front, Savaniee has been a part of many albums such as Canvas, and Ajunahi in Marathi. Apart from this, she has also sung for music shows like Black and White, and Ghazal Ka Safar. Savani Ravindra was also awarded the Best Female Playback Singer award for the song Rann Petala. She even gave the vocal for the title track of the popular television serial Kamala aired on Etv Marathi along with Shrirang Bhave.

