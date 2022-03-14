Save Soil: National Award-Winning Songwriter B. Vijay Gives Voice to Sadhguru’s Movement

Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation, which is spearheading the Save Soil Movement, is addressing the crucial issue of rapid soil extinction. Several big names have come in support of this international movement, and the list includes former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards too. With several stars, from across industries and sectors extending their support, now Tamil film songwriter and poet B. Vijay has come out in support of it.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Vijay visited the Isha Foundation. A Twitter user shared a video of the poet as he voiced out his opinion on the Save Soil movement. “Glad to have met you at Mahashivaratri festival at Isha Foundation. May Sadhguru’s grace always be with you," the user wrote.

Previously, the Prime Ministers and other important dignitaries of the four Caribbean countries - Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts & Nevis- have contributed to the Memorandum of Understanding for the Save Soil Movement.

On March 11, Sadhguru shared pictures with Vivian Richards and Ian Botham. “A joy to meet you during my Antigua visit for the Save Soil movement," Sadhguru wrote while lauding the cricketers for their achievements in cricket and beyond. “Please join me in restoring our world’s Soil, the basis of all Life on Earth," he added.

Apart from holding discussions with dignitaries and addressing rallies, Sadhguru will soon kick start a lone motorcycle journey of 30,000 km across 27 nations in 100 days as part of the global Movement to Save Soil. The 100-day journey is expected to commence from March 21 and will include engagements with leaders of all 27 nations. Sadhguru would urge them to initiate urgent policy action to Save Soil in their respective countries.

So far, the interest over Save Soil initiative has taken over the internet, with trends, dance videos, and hashtags going viral.

