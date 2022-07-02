‘Saviour’ Kartik Aaryan ‘Passes On the Torch’ To Arjun Kapoor for Ek Villain Returns; See Post

The much-anticipated trailer of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns recently made its way on the internet a couple of days ago. Not only fans but even prominent faces from the entertainment world, including Kartik Aaryan, have taken to social media to heap praises on the revamped version of the villainous sage featuring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

Kartik Aryan, who is currently enjoying the love and attention he has been getting for his performance in his recent superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also shared the trailer on his Instagram story and wrote, “Superb trailer. Killing it with the Villains.” Arjun Kapoor reshared the actor's post and referred to him as the “saviour” of Bollywood. “Saviour has spoken,” wrote Arjun.

But the banter didn’t end there, Kartik reshared Arjun’s response and wrote, “Passing the torch.”

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is still basking in the mega-success of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor truly proved to be a “saviour” by attracting the crowd to theatres. The film has earned more than Rs 230 crore at the box office worldwide. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada alongside his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon, among others. The movie is set to release on April 11, this year. Kartik also has Freddy, an untitled movie by Sajid Nadiadwala and Captain India lined up. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has Ajay Bahl’s directorial The lady killer and Kuttey in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.