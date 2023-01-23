'Say No to Piracy': Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Team Pathaan Urge Fans to Watch Film Only in Theatres

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Pathaan, the cast - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham - and the makers of the film have urged fans to watch it only in theatres to avoid piracy. On Monday, the stars shared a promo video featuring the key characters played by them in the film. In his caption, Shah Rukh requested fans to book tickets and see the film on big screens in cinema halls. He wrote, “As Pathaan fights for India, you too can be a soldier for our film industry to fight piracy! Watch Pathaan from January 25 worldwide only in theatres and say no to piracy! The power is in your hands."

Watch it here:

Deepika Padukone, too, posted the video with a powerful line that read, “Say no to piracy." She also urged fans to report anyone who is supporting the piracy of Pathaan.

John Abraham, who is playing the role of an antagonist in the movie, dropped the clip with the caption, “Piracy needs to be fought aggressively because it really impacts our industry. Watch Pathaan from January 25 worldwide only in theatres and say no to piracy!”

That's not it. The Instagram account of the production house, YRF posted the video and shared a strong message, “Jaise ek Pathaan karega fight to save India, aap sab bhi kar sakte ho fight against piracy (Like a Pathaan will fight to save India, you can also fight against piracy)! Say no to Piracy and watch Pathaan from Jan 25th worldwide only in theatres!”

They also shared an email ID - reportpiracy@yashrajfilms.com - to report the websites sharing pirated content of the movie.

Fans of the stars have agreed in the comments section to the appeal made by team Pathaan. “Yeah we should experience Pathaan in theatres only, say no to piracy," read one comment while another user wrote: " Ye aisi movie hai ki sab theatre me hi jyenge apko dekhne. Akhir you are coming after 4 years, Khan sahab (this is a kind of movie for which everyone will go to the theatres to watch it. After all, you are coming back to the screen after 4 years)."

Pathan is a spy film directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will also feature a cameo role of Salman Khan as his spy character ‘Tiger.'

