Sayali Sanjeev Makes Head Turns in Pink Saree

Sayali Sanjeev needs no introduction to the world of fashion. From ethnic numbers to uber-cool attire, Sayali’s OOTD has everyone’s attention. And, now, the actress has shared a new picture on Instagram and fans just can’t keep calm.

Here, Sayali is wearing a beautiful pink saree by Aura Benaras. She has matched it with a full sleeve white blouse by Soniya Saanchi. She has teamed her outing with a pair of lovely earrings and a ring which added an extra oomph to her outfit. Her hair and makeup were on point.

The pictures have received more than 26k likes and a lot of comments. One of her fans wrote, “Mind blowing smile, beautiful."

Another said, “What stunning beauty with that million-dollar smile adding more beauty and grace." Others followed suit.

Not only in Indian attire, but Sayali has also surprised fans with her indo-western fashion sense. She wore a red sleeveless top with a black belt and a glittery long skirt. For accessories, she picked a pair of golden earrings and a statement ring to go with her outfit. This time, her hair was styled in a messy bun. With minimal makeup, Sayali nailed the fashion outing.

Sayani began her Television career in 2016, with Kahe Diya Pardes. She is known for her recent performances in films like Basta and Jhimma. Basta, a Marathi language comedy-drama, is directed by Tanaji Ghadge. The project is produced by Sunil Phadtare. The story revolves around a to-be-married couple and their families, who goes wedding shopping. And, what follows next is a comedy of errors. The film was released on January 29, 2021.

Jhimma, directed by Hemant Dhome, revolves around a group of seven women from different age groups and socio-cultural backgrounds, who come run into each other during a vacation. During the course of the trip, they unfold their journey. The film was released on November 19, 2021.

Sayali is currently shooting for the upcoming Marathi film Goshta Eka Paithanichi. The movie is directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode. Suvrat Joshi, Milind Gunaji and Mrinal Kulkarni are part of the project.

