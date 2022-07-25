Sayali Sanjeev on Goshta Eka Paithanichi Winning National Award: 'Still Figuring Out How to React'

The 68th National Film Awards were announced last Friday in Delhi with a 10-member jury headed by producer-director Vipul Shah selecting the top honors for the year 2020. The jury altogether went through 66 films in a short span of time. This year around, several regional movies bagged the prestigious award including the critically acclaimed Marathi film ‘Goshta Eka Paithanichi’. Directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode, the eclectic film featured Sayali Sanjeev, Suvrat Joshi, Milind Gunaji, and Mrinal Kulkarni in prominent roles.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, one of the pioneering faces of the film, Sayali Sanjeev expressed that she has yet to come to terms with the exciting news. She said, “I’m still figuring out how to react. It’s a blessing. I’m blessed to work in this film as the protagonist. Sabr ka fal meetha hota hai. It’s been a year and a half since we started with this. It’s a film that’s closest to my heart."

The actress further divulged how Shantanu Ganesh Rode worked really hard to make the feel-good film a reality. She stated, “There was a lot of dedication and hard work involved in it. Mujhe andar se pata tha that people will love this film. I didn’t know whether it would get awards or not, but I was certain it would bring a smile on their faces. But Itna bada title milega. ye laga nahi tha(I didn’t expect it to accomplish a title like the National Award)"

The actress also expressed that on this joyous occasion, she was missing her father a lot. The emotional actress said, “It was his dream that I get something as big as this award."

Earlier this week, Producer Akshay Bardapurkar from Planet Marathi said, “I am feeling elated after winning my first National Award. This film is about fulfilling dreams and aspirations and we have fulfilled one that today." Bardapurkar’s other film June, also got a Special Jury Mention at the National Awards for actor Siddharth Menon.

The name of the film ‘Goshta Eka Paithanichi’ derives its etymology from the stunning handloom sarees which speaks volumes about the rich legacy of Maharashtra.

