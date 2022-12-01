Sayali Sanjeev Pens An Emotional Note On Her Father's 1st Death Anniversary

Har Har Mahadev fame Sayali Sanjeev’s father, Sanjiv Chandsarkar, passed away last year on November 30. It has been one year since his death, but the actress has not been able to cope with the loss. Yesterday, on her father’s first death anniversary, the actress shared a throwback picture with her late father and penned an emotional note remembering him on Instagram.

“Lived for one year without you. I’ve had enough, can’t take it anymore. Even today, I need you. Please come back, Your beloved daughter remembers you. You gave true meaning to my life."

Check out Sayali Sanjeev’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayali Sanjeev made her acting debut with the soap opera Kahe Diya Pardes on Zee Marathi. She then starred in a couple of popular TV shows like Perfect Pati and Subhmangal Online. In 2016, Sayali made her film debut with Police Line. She carved a niche for herself in the Marathi film industry with her appearance in films like Basta, Jhimma, Aatpadi Nights, and AB Aani CD.

Sayali gave two back-to-back hits this year. She was seen in the National Award-winning film Goshta Eka Paithanichi. The film was directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode and produced by Akshay Bardapurkar, Abhayanand Singh, and Piiyush Singh under the banners of Planet Marathi Production, Golden Ratio Films, and Lakeside Productions.

The 29-year-old also recently appeared in the Marathi-language epic historical action drama film Har Har Mahadev. The film was written and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande and bankrolled by Zee Studios, along with Sunil Phadtare under the banner of Shree Ganesh Marketing And Films. It featured Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar and Amruta Khanvilkar, among others, in lead roles.

