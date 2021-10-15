Sayani Gupta: My Expectation of Men has Broadly Reduced, is More Realistic in My 30s

One of Sayani Gupta’s most popular onscreen roles is that of Damini Rizvi Roy in Four More Shots Please. She’s an investigative journalist navigating love and life in Mumbai, while balancing a tricky profession. In real life, the actress says she’s mostly been busy with work and dating always took a backseat. “I have never really been a dating kind of a person. Casual dating has never been my thing. I have always been into relationships," she says.

Talking about how her attitude towards men and relationships have changed in her 30s, Sayani explains, “I have never really gone on dates. It has never been the focus in life. In college I was into singing, theatre, dancing and academics. Then FTII happened. My focus has always been work. The things that you expect from a date or a relationship in your 20s is different from what you expect in your 30s. I do end up making the same mistakes. My expectation of men has broadly reduced and has become more realistic. As you grow older, your dating patterns change."

Appearing on a chat show for the dating app Bumble, Sayani says that the association is an example of the kind of projects she likes to take up. “I always end up taking up projects that inspire me and challenge me. Every part I have played, in a film or in a show, has spoken back to me. I do get attracted to projects that speak about real, empowered women. On Bumble, women get to make the first move, which is very cool and modern," she explains.

Having starred in a number of well-known projects on OTT, like Inside Edge, and films like Article 15, one would assume Sayani’s days of struggle might have ended. But the actress insists that the hustle, as she likes to call it, never really ends. “I like to call it the hustle, which is always there. It’s never going away, and it hasn’t got any easier. I am grateful for the love from the people, but there are other things you start to worry about, like people management. You worry about different things at different points in life," she says.

In the third episode of Bumble’s content series, Dating These Days, Sayani has her Four More Shots Please co-star Bani J discussing love, significance of gender roles, influence of pop culture on relationships, and Bollywood’s influence on romance.

