Sayantani Ghosh Gets Engaged to Long Time Beau Anugrah Wearing Grandmother's Saree, to Tie the Knot Today

Popular television actress Sayantani Ghosh is all set to tie the knot with her beau Anugrah on Sunday, December 5. The groom-to-be arrived in Kolkata on Saturday evening for their engagement. The Naagin actress took to social media to share photos from the private event with her fans and followers. The first photo featured Anugrah which was clicked sometime after he arrived in the city. The second post was a boomerang video of hers holding a small placard that had ‘bride to be’ written on it.

She showcased her elegant engagement ring in the next Instagram Story. She also shared a photo of her hands wearing traditional ornaments called ‘shaankha’ and ‘pola’. She wrote it was always her wish to wear those.

Moreover, the gorgeous red saree which she wore paired with a golden blouse was passed on to her by her grandmother before her demise. Talking about the same, she told ETimes, “My nani passed away in 2020 and I was very close to her. I wanted to feel her presence. I am sure she is blessing me. So in her memory, I decided to wear this saree which she had given me."

Anugrah, on the other hand, chose a traditional kurta and a half jacket for the occasion.

In an earlier interview with News18, the actress had opened up about her relationship and marriage. Talking about belonging from different cultures and the secret of their bonding, she said, “There isn’t any one secret to our bond. With every experience, we have only become stronger. 2020 has taught us all. Life is simple and we just complicate it. We all have dreams and are driven by materialism but in the end, you need family to share each and every experience with. We both are simple people. Anu is way more simpler than I am. The secret to our bond is the friendship that we share. No matter how hard the situation is, we keep working at it. And it is a work in progress."

