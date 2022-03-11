Sayantani Ghosh Recalls Being Body Shammed for Her Breast Size, Reveals a Producer Wanted to Spend Time With Her

Sayantani Ghosh is a popular face on television who has been a part of hit daily soaps like Naaginn and Sanjivani among others. However, like others, she, too, had her fair share of struggles in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the body-shaming she had to face and how it left a negative impact on her. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she shared that the entertainment industry has harsh standards of beauty.

She said, “As far as my memory goes, I have faced such comments from my teenage years. One lady said ‘you are not flat-chested, you are pretty okay, on the higher side, in terms of your breast size, you must be having a lot of sex, right?’ So she thought that if you have a lot of sex, your breasts grow. I don’t even know what was that supposed to mean. And I’m like… I was a virgin then. I was like what is happening? So such things, they scar you unknowingly."

She also opened up about casting couch. She revealed that a popular filmmaker once suggested that she should spend some time with him so that he can ‘train’ her for a role. She added that even though the producer knew her strengths and weaknesses, and had said that he knew she wouldn’t be able to pull off the role, he spent time with her to tweak the role to suit her. He then said, “I think we should spend more time together and get to know each other."

The actress further shared with the publication, “I have dealt with it (casting couch) and at times it depresses you. You start questioning yourself, ‘Is there something wrong with me? Am I the one who is giving out such vibes to the other person so they think they have the right to approach me that way?’ Even if you are not at fault, you start questioning your self-worth."

