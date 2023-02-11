The Supreme Court has stayed the Kerala High Court’s order banning the use of the Varaha Roopam song from Kantara, providing relief to the makers of the film. On Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala overturned the Kerala High Court’s order in connection with the case and granted anticipatory bail to the film’s producer and director, Vijay Kiragandur and Rishab Shetty. However, the bench allowed the investigating officers to continue the investigation against Vijay Kirgandur and Rishabh Shetty in the case.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court stated, “On February 12 and 13, the petitioner must appear before the investigating officer. If he is arrested, he will be immediately released on bond with the consent of the trial court. We order a halt to Condition 5."

Justice A Badharudeen of the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to Rishab Shetty and the producer with the restriction that the petitioners would not screen the film along with the debated song until an interim order is passed by a capable civil court after addressing infringement of copyright in this matter.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice criticised the High Court’s move to grant anticipatory bail in a copyright case. The bench modified one of the conditions of the high court. Senior Attorney Ranjit Kumar appeared on behalf of Rishab and the producer and informed the bench, which was also made up of Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, that the film has been in theatres for a number of months and that the high court could not have imposed a restriction on its exhibition without the song, the music of which is in controversy, as a requirement for anticipatory bail.

After the copyright holder Thaikkudam Bridge, the writer of another song named Navarasam, which was released more than 5 years ago, filed a lawsuit against the creators of Kantara, the song Varaha Roopam created great controversy and was in the news last year. The film’s OTT release without the original Varaha Roopam song was criticised by fans and viewers.

