Home » News » Movies » SC Stays Kerala HC's Bail Condition Prohibiting Playing Varaha Roopam Song In Kantara

SC Stays Kerala HC's Bail Condition Prohibiting Playing Varaha Roopam Song In Kantara

A bench headed by the Chief Justice criticised the High Court's move to grant anticipatory bail in a copyright case

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 17:02 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The film’s OTT release without the original Varaha Roopam song was criticised by fans and viewers.
The film’s OTT release without the original Varaha Roopam song was criticised by fans and viewers.

The Supreme Court has stayed the Kerala High Court’s order banning the use of the Varaha Roopam song from Kantara, providing relief to the makers of the film. On Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala overturned the Kerala High Court’s order in connection with the case and granted anticipatory bail to the film’s producer and director, Vijay Kiragandur and Rishab Shetty. However, the bench allowed the investigating officers to continue the investigation against Vijay Kirgandur and Rishabh Shetty in the case.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court stated, “On February 12 and 13, the petitioner must appear before the investigating officer. If he is arrested, he will be immediately released on bond with the consent of the trial court. We order a halt to Condition 5."

Advertisement

Justice A Badharudeen of the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to Rishab Shetty and the producer with the restriction that the petitioners would not screen the film along with the debated song until an interim order is passed by a capable civil court after addressing infringement of copyright in this matter.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice criticised the High Court’s move to grant anticipatory bail in a copyright case. The bench modified one of the conditions of the high court. Senior Attorney Ranjit Kumar appeared on behalf of Rishab and the producer and informed the bench, which was also made up of Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, that the film has been in theatres for a number of months and that the high court could not have imposed a restriction on its exhibition without the song, the music of which is in controversy, as a requirement for anticipatory bail.

RELATED NEWS

After the copyright holder Thaikkudam Bridge, the writer of another song named Navarasam, which was released more than 5 years ago, filed a lawsuit against the creators of Kantara, the song Varaha Roopam created great controversy and was in the news last year. The film’s OTT release without the original Varaha Roopam song was criticised by fans and viewers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 11, 2023, 17:02 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 17:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sherlyn Chopra Turns 39: Top 10 Hot and Sexy Looks of the Bold Actress You Must See Now

+10PHOTOS

Karan Johar, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Juhi Chawla Share Unseen Photos From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding, See Pics