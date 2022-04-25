Scam 1992's Pratik Gandhi Claims Being Manhandled By Cops During 'VIP Movement' In Mumbai: 'Humiliated'

Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi claims he was manhandled by the police in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor took to Twitter and revealed that the incident took place during a security arrangement for a ‘VIP movement’ in the city. Pratik said that he was stuck at the Westen Express Highway due to the movement and decided to walk to work when the incident took place.

“Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP" movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Several fans responded to Pratik. “Har Baar ‘Risk Hain Toh Ishq Hain’, nahin hota Mota Bhai ((Taking a risk every time is not good)," a fan tweeted, quoting from the actor’s Scam 1992 show. Replying to his tweet, Pratik said, “Bhai Koi risk nahi sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha (Brother, there was no risk, I was simply going to work)."

On Saturday, Mumbai Traffic Police had informed Mumbai residents about the likeliness of slow-moving traffic on the highway on Sunday. “Due to VIP movement Traffic may be slow on Western Express Highway at Santacruz towards Dharavi, Matunga between 3-9 PM on dt 24-04-2022. Mumbaikars are requested to avoid using this route and use alternative routes. #MTPTrafficUpdate," they said.

On the work front, Pratik became a household name after starring in Scam 1992. Since the success of the show, Pratik has a number of projects in the making. These include Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan alongside Taapsee Pannu. The actor has also bagged a Netflix project in the pipeline. He will also be seen playing the role of Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule in Phule. The actor stars alongside Patralekhaa, who will be seen playing the role of Savitribai Phule. The first look was released earlier this month.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.