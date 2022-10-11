Scarlett Johansson Thought Her Career Was Over After Getting 'Hypersexualised', Details Inside

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most popular American actresses of all time. Being a versatile performer, Johansson has proved her mettle in almost all genres. Some of her best works include Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Black Widow, The Prestige, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Now in one of her latest revelations, the Manny and Lo actress has reflected on her stellar Hollywood career and how being hypersexualised at a ripe age posed a threat to her success.

Scarlett Johansson appeared on the 500th episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. Talking about her struggles, she shared, “I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do. I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against."

After her trailblazing debut in 1994 with the feel-good film titled North, she went on to feature in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation opposite Bill Murray where she essayed a character five years senior her actual age of 17. Speaking about the same, Scarlett disclosed that people thought she was old and had been around the movie scene for a long time and hence that led to this feeling of being hypersexualised.

She said, “Because I think everybody thought I was older and that I’d been [acting] for a long time, I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualized thing. I felt like [my career] was over. It was like, ‘That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played.’ And I was like, ‘This is it? The runway is not long on that. So it was scary at that time. In a weird way, I was like, ‘Is this it?’ I attributed a lot of that to the fact that people thought I was much, much older than I was."

Scarlett further got candid about the changing cinematic ecosystem for young actresses and how female actresses are not just limited to flower-pot roles and their characters are more defined and nuanced. She stated, “Now, I see younger actors that are in their 20s. It feels like they’re allowed to be all these different things," she explained. “It’s another time, too. We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic."

However, the Avengers Endgame actress also emphasized on the safety of female actresses in the wake of increased workplace harassment. She quipped, “We live in a patriarchy and I feel like there’s a fundamental reality of the woman’s condition that will always, even if those 600 men are not actively aggressive necessarily as much as they would have been a minute ago, it’s still fundamentally there. It’s so baked into our culture and society. It’s hard for me to imagine that ever being not an element."

On Hollywood trying to push the envelope towards a brighter and more concise universe, Scarlett expressed, “I’ve come to this realization that it’s important to understand progress and change when it’s really meaningful — it takes two steps forward and two steps back, and then it gets better and then it gets worse. It’s not finite. I think if you don’t leave room for people to figure it out, then the actual progressive change doesn’t really happen."

