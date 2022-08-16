Scene Leaked From Vijay's Varisu Trends on Twitter, Fans Express Anguish

Vijay-starrer Varisu, which also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, has been the talk of the town since its announcement. Recently, the film courted attention after a scene was leaked on the Internet. In this scene, Vijay and Prabhu are seen in the hospital pushing a stretcher. Both actors are carrying actor Sarathkumar on the stretcher. This scene, shared on Monday, garnered more than 71,000 views.

The video ends with makers gearing up for subsequent shots as they said, “Ready, Karthik from here only." It looks like the video was shot secretly. The video was retweeted more than 500 times. This video was shared by Varisu Trends on Twitter. The video was captioned, “#Varisu Exclusive".

Advertisement

The fans of Vijay are concerned that such acts will spoil the fun. Some social media users requested the person sharing the video delete it immediately.

Another fan lambasted Varisu Trends for sharing the video. This fan wrote that Varisu Trends should be ashamed of this act and never call themselves Vijay sir’s fan.

Besides these two, another fan wrote that this video involves everyone’s hard work. This fan expressed her anguish writing that what do people get in leaking such videos?

Advertisement

This is not the first time a scene from Varisu was leaked on the Internet. Recently, a fight scene involving Vijay and Shaam was leaked. Both actors were dressed as harbour workers and fighting with hooligans. According to reports, Varisu is in the final stage of its shooting. There were also reports that the crew is completing a big schedule in Visakhapatnam.

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. According to reports Varisu will narrate the story of a dead business tycoon’s adopted son arriving from abroad. Reportedly, this son will arrive to save his father’s business from going into wrong hands. Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Meka Srikanth, Dr Jayasudha Kapoor and others are there in Varisu.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here