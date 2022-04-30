Schools Should Bring Curriculum on Sex Education for Females: Olivia

Actor Olivia, who is known for her performance in Big Boss Tamil in 2017, recently supported sex education in schools. According to her, this could prevent the sexual harassment of girls. “Schools should bring a curriculum on sex education for female students to prevent sexual harassment of girls," she said at a function held at a private college in Salem.

She further said that mothers should take the initiative and tell the children how to treat the girls while they are at home. “Do not cover-up, hide, and speak openly about culture. Only then will the solution be found," she stated

She also believes in living in the present and enjoys life. “Everyone should be happy. Life is too short. One should be happy thinking of today rather than living thinking of tomorrow,’ she added.

Advertisement

When asked by the media about the exorbitant amount paid to male actors in the industry, she said that female leads should be paid the same salary as the actors in the Tamil film industry. “It is worrying that women do not have equal rights even during this period. Hence, we need to educate women about equality from childhood."

The actor also danced to the tunes of the song “O Sami" and “O Sami". The students applauded her for her performance. She also obliged the fans by cutting a cake with them as it was her birthday on that day.

This is not the first time the actress has raised her voice for social developments in society. She has earlier supported the initiative taken by the Centre to increase the age of marriage.

“Increasing #MarriageAge is the right decision! You don’t need to sacrifice many things and take on very big responsibilities at an early age! I strongly support’" she tweeted.

Advertisement

The post garnered 5,134 likes and 432 retweets. One of the supporters replied “Definitely Oviya" while another said, “You are correct ovi, there is an age for everything".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.