Screaming Trees Frontman Mark Lanegan Passes Away At 57; Cause Of Death Still Unknown

Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan has passed away. The singer was 57 years old. The news of his death was shared on his Twitter account. It was revealed that the American singer-songwriter died in Killarney, Ireland, at his home. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley," the statement read.

The tweet did not reveal the cause of his death. “No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy," the tweet added.

Born in Washington, Mark became a part of Screaming Trees in the 1980s. Up until their split in 2000, the group had produced eight studio albums together. Their music was an integration of 1960s garage rock and 1970s punk. The Independent reported that the band parted ways after Mark and his fellow band member Gary Lee Conner had an altercation. He was then got on board Queens of the Stone Age’s debut album Rated R and ended up collaborating with them on four more albums - Field Songs (2001), Bubblegum (2004) and Straight Songs of Sorrow (2020).

Mark’s fellow Screaming Trees member Mark Pickerel took to Twitter and reacted to the singer’s death. He shared a picture with him and wrote, “May you truly Rest in Peace Big Brother." In a follow-up tweet, he added, “I hope the angels are taking good care of you today." One of Mark’s key influences Iggy Pop also remembered the singer. “Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan, Iggy Pop." American musician Jimi Hendrix shared a picture of Mark and offered his condolences. “RIP Mark Lanegan Forever In Our Hearts November 25, 1964 – February 22, 2022," he wrote.

The news of his death comes months after Mark released his memoir, Devil in a Coma. The book was inspired by his near-death experience with Covid-19. He was hospitalised after his diagnosis and spent several months in hospital.

