Scuffle Between Musician Vasuki Vaibhav And Youth Settled After Apology

A scuffle broke out between musician Vasuki Vaibhav and youth at a theatre in Bangalore. Vasuki had gone to watch the film Kantara with his friends at the Urvashi theatre in Bangalore where he got into a fight with a young man. Reports suggest that the fight was about the seats at the theatre.

It is being reported that four to five people not only quarrelled with Vasuki and his friends but also misbehaved. Due to this, officers from the Kalasipalyam Police Station had to interfere and facilitate a compromise between the two parties. They negotiated between Vaibhav and the youth who started the fight.

Vasuki reportedly said that it was enough for him if the youth apologised, and case registration wasn’t necessary. Accordingly, when the youth apologised, police officers let him, and all his friends go. The footage of Vasuki coming out of the police station after the negotiations were captured on camera and the music composer hasn’t commented on the incident yet.

Vasuki is a theatre artist, lyricist, music director and singer. He got his big break with the help of the song “Kaagadada Doniyalli" back in 2017. The song has over 4.3 lakh views on YouTube. Along with it, Vasuki was also the music director for the film “Rama Rama Re" in 2016.

Vasuki came out as the second runner-up of Big Boss Kannada Season 7 in 2019. He received the Best Music Director award at the 66th Film Fare Awards South for the film “Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai" in 2018.

Apart from the above-mentioned movies, Vasuki has worked extensively in the Kannada Film Industry as a Music composer for several films such as Churikatte, Ondalla Eradalla, Mundina Nildana, Katha Sangama, Law, French Biryani, Badava Rascal and Man On The Match. While he worked on some of the films as a music director, he was a lyricist and song composer for the others.

