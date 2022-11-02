Sea-facing Mansion to Swanky Cars, Know Net Worth of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, has turned 57 today. Whether it’s his romantic roles or wit, Shah Rukh Khan has been the front and centre of everything he’s done in his life. On this day, his fans are excited to know everything about the superstar. From his luxury cars to Mannat, let’s take a look at the net worth of King Khan.

Let’s start with Mannat, Khan’s sea-facing mansion which was earlier named Villa Vienna. The mansion is currently valued at Rs 200 crore, according to a report in GQ magazine. Shah Rukh also owns a house in Dubai and a villa in London, valued at Rs 183 crore, says a report in Hindustan Times.

The King of Bollywood has produced several noted films under his home banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The annual turnover of the company is estimated at Rs 500 crore, according to an Economic Times report. Khan co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise in the Indian Premier League and the Trinbago Knight Riders of the Caribbean Premier League.

Apart from this, he also owns many expensive cars, including Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe, Bugatti Veyron, BMW 7-Series, BMW 6-Series Convertible, Audi A8 L, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, Hyundai Creta, Volvo BR9 (Customized Vanity Van), BMW i8 and Bentley Continental GT.

Khan’s net worth is said to be somewhere close to $770 million, according to a report in The Techoutlook.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action thriller film Pathaan. The movie is produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. Apart from this he also has Jawan, Tiger 3, and Dhunki in his pipeline.

