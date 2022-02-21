Seal 2, Starring Ayesha Kapoor, Setting Benchmark for Bold Content on OTT

There is no dearth of bold web series on digital platforms. Platforms such as AltBalaji, Ullu, and even Zee5 are known for their bold and risque content. Now, a new app called Prime Shots has entered to bite off a chunk of the market and is upping the ante by streaming bold content.

Not too long ago, the platform Ullu streamed the show Kavita Bhabhi, which became a matter of much discussion. However, a brand new series on Prime Shots promises to be even bolder. The show is called Seal-2.

As is apparent from the name, the series is the sequel to the web series titled Seal. It stars Ayesha Kapoor and Karan in the lead roles. The series is replete with bold and erotic scenes between the two. Ayesha was also a part of the cast of Kavita Bhabhi. After the roaring success of Kavita, she is once again ready to regale the viewers with hot and erotic scenes.

Seal 2 tells the story of a newlywed couple. The story revolves around their married life and how the two grow to be fond of each other. Along with romance, the series has garnered a lot of attention for its bold scenes.

The series was first released in 2021 on the OTT app Prime Shots. It is gaining popularity with every passing day, with some of its episodes even leaked on YouTube. However, viewers who go on YouTube to watch the series will be disappointed since the bold scenes have been blurred or blocked out in accordance with YouTube’s guidelines.

It looks like viewers with a taste for bold, sensual content will be rejoicing at the release of the second part of the erotic web series Seal.

