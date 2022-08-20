Second Look of Mammootty-Starrer Rorschach Out Today; Know Time and Other Details

The second look poster of Mammootty-starrer Rorschach will be out on Saturday (August 20). The upcoming movie is directed by Nizam Basheer, who made a remarkable debut in 2019 with the film Kertyol On My Malakha. Sameer Abdul, who wrote films like Omanakuttan and Iblis, is the screenwriter of the Mammotty-starrer. The actor announced the same via his Facebook handle and wrote, “Rorschach Second Look Poster Releasing Tomorrow at 6 PM IST." He shared an announcement poster too.

In the first look, which was launched in May 2022, Mammootty was seen sitting in a chair in a black costume, wearing a blood-stained sackcloth mask.

With Mammootty in the lead, the film features Grace Antony, Sharafuddin, Jagadish, Kottayam Naseer, and Bindu Panicker.

Rorschach, which Mammootty is producing under his new banner, completed its principal shoot in Dubai last month. The crew is currently busy with post-production. Roshak is Mammootty’s second production venture under the banner of Mammootty Company after Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerath Mayakam.

It was expected that the movie would be released this Onam. However, as six Malayalam films are scheduled for release, there are indications that Mammootty may push the release of his new film by two weeks.

For the unversed, the Rorschach test is also known as the Rorschach inkblot test. The psychological testing method asks a person to describe what they see on 10 ink blots. Some of them are black and grey while others have coloured patches.

This test was introduced in 1921 by Swiss psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach and gained popularity in the 1960s. It has been widely used to assess cognition and personality and diagnose certain mental conditions.

