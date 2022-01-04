Second look of Tamil remake of The Great Indian Kitchen out

The second look of the Tamil remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen is out now. After releasing the first look on January 2, the makers on January 3 released the second look. The posters of both looks feature the lead actress of the film Aishwarya Rajesh in a kitchen. Actor Rahul Ravindran is starring opposite Aishwarya in the lead role in the Tamil remake directed by R Kannan.

The film is produced by Durgaram Choudhary and Neel Choudhary under the banner of RDC Media Pvt Ltd. The production house has shared the first and second look on Twitter. It said that the trailer of the film would be out soon.

In the first look, Aishwarya Rajesh’s character is seen standing inside a kitchen while wiping the railing of a window.

Whereas, in the second look, the lead couple are seen standing in the kitchen. The second poster is similar to the original Malayalam film’s poster.

The film will highlight the plight of women confined to kitchens. It will have music by Jerry Silverster Vincent. The Great Indian Kitchen tells the story of the travails of a newly-wed woman stuck in the confines of a kitchen and household chores. Actress Nimisha Sajayan played the lead character in the Malayalam version, directed by Jeo Baby.

The film deals with many issues such as domestic labour, patriarchal notions and the family system. The film also highlights how women’s sexual desires are suppressed by men and the misconception of ‘impurity’ associated with menstruating women. The Malayalam movie is available for streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It was first released on January 15, 2021 on the global Malayalam streaming platform Neestram.

