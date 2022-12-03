Second Single From Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu Thee Thalapathy Gets a Release Date

Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay is slated to hit the silver screen on January 12, 2023. The first look poster of the film has already created a buzz among Vijay’s fans. The first single Ranjithame featuring Vijay was released some time ago and it received a good response from the audiences.

Now, Varisu’s second single will be released on December 4. Varisu is touted as an emotional entertainer, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Varisu’s Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted the update “#VarisuSecondSingle - #TheeThalapathy ðŸ"¥ THE BOSS is all set to

arrive on Dec 4th at 4 PM ðŸ’¥ #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi

@iamRashmika @MusicThaman @Lyricist_Vivek @TSeries #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar

#ShivChanana #Varisu #VarisuPongal #30YearsOfVijayism"

December 4 is special for Thalapathy Vijay as well. The day will mark 30 years of Vijay in the film industry. Hence Dil Raju’s production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations opted for December 4.

Varisu is directed and written by Vamshi Paidipally and is dubbed in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. It is speculated that if Varisu performed exceptionally at the box office it may be dubbed into other Indian languages. Another interesting fact for Vijay’s fans is Varisu will clash with superstar Ajith Kumar’s Thunaivi. Besides, in Telugu states, there is stiff competition between Thalapathy Vijay Vaisu and megastar Chiranjeevi, Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.

However, there is some opposition to releasing Varisu in Telugu states. It is said some local producer associations have protested that theatre owners are giving Varisu priority over other Telugu projects. Dil Raju remains unfazed and promises a big launch in the Telugu states for Varisu.

Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial features Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu.

