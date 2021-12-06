Second Single, Mother, From Ajith Kumar's Valimai Released, Fans Hooked to it

The makers of Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai have released the second single titled, ‘Mother Song’, from the film. Crooned by Sid Sriram, the song was released on YouTube last evening and has caught the attention of many with its emotionally heart-touching lyrics. The soothing song is an ode to the bond between a mother and her child.

The lyrics of the song go, “You are the first face I saw; you are the first voice I heard." The song is currently being well received by the fans.

In the film, touted as a cop drama, Ajith will be seen playing the role of a police officer. Among other stars, the film features Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi in the lead role. Meanwhile, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Directed by H. Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the film is expected to be full of action-packed sequences and stunts. Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography for the film, music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Kadhir as art director.

The film has entered its post-production stage and the work is currently in full swing. Earlier, the first look and motion poster of Valimai was appreciated by the audience. The first single, Naanga Vera Maari, of Valimai was also well received by the fans. The lyrics are penned by Vignesh Shivan and Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anurag Kulkarni sang the song.

Talking about Ajith, the actor was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai. He has been a well-known race driver for a brief period. With racing in circuits across India, Ajith is also among the few Indians, who have participated in Formula championships in the international arena.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.