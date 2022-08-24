Second Single Titled Nenjai Kelu From Mysskin's Pisasu 2 Out on This Date

The team of the sequel to the horror drama Pisasu is focused on the final leg of the post-production works of the much-awaited project. The makers unveiled the second song, titled Nenjai Kelu on August 25.

The second single track, composed by Karthik Raja, will be launched at 5 PM on YouTube and other audio streaming platforms. This new upcoming song has Super Singer sensation Priyanka NK’s vocals and lyrics penned by Kabilan.

The first single titled Uchanthala Regaiyile from the film was released in October last year and has already found a place on the playlists of the fans. Meanwhile, the teaser from the horror drama was launched on April 29 this year and garnered wide attention to the film.

The film has Andrea Jeremiah in the lead role. Meanwhile, one of the highlights of this upcoming project is that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing an extended cameo, which is said to have mighty importance as the film proceeds. Additionally, the film also showcases the talents of Cook with Comali fame Santhosh Prathap, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), and Namita Krishnamurthy in pivotal roles.

Speaking of Mysskin, the director is known for successfully delivering emotionally hard-hitting stories and with Pisasu 2, he will once again prove his trademark elements on the screen.

Pisasu 2 was initially slated to hit theatres on August 31 but has been postponed due to unknown reasons. The unit will soon take a final call on the release date of the film.

The thrilling project, which is produced by T Muruganantham under the banner of Rockfort Entertainment has music by Karthik Raja. Movie buffs are eagerly awaiting for the trailer and the new release date of the film.

