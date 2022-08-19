Second Song From Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: 1 Out on Friday At 6 PM

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 have confirmed that the second song from the movie will be out on Friday at 6 PM. Composed by AR Rahman, the lyrics have been penned by IIango Krishnan, who wrote the first song as well. Apart From Tamil, this song will also be released in Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada language. The Tamil version of the song is sung by Sathya Prakash and VM Mahalingam.

Meanwhile, the film crew is planning to release all the songs at a grand event on September 6. The event will be attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin along with legendary actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

The epic period action film is directed by Mani Ratnam and is co-written with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

The film features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, Riyaz Khan, Babu Antony, and R Parthiban.

The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. The project is shot by Ravi Varman, edited by A Sreekar Prasad, and the production design is done by Thota Tharani.

Recently, the makers announced that Ponniyin Selvan will be released in both standard and IMAX format, making it the first Tamil movie to do so. The film is all set to hit theatres worldwide on September 30.

