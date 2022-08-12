Second Song From Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’s To Be Out on August 14

Ever since the release of Kaalathukkum Nee Venum, the first song from the film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, fans are going gaga over it. To the delight of these fans, makers are all set to release another track titled Marakkuma Nenjam from the film on August 14 at 6:21 PM. This information was shared by Vels Film International on Twitter. The caption read, “The Soulful song u all have been waiting for!"

Kavignar Thamarai has penned the lyrics, set to music by A.R. Rahman. The poster of this yet-to-be-released song is mesmerising. This post was shared on August 11 and has been retweeted more than 1000 times. Silambarasan TR and director Gautham Vasudev Menon were tagged in the post. Vels Film International, its founder Dr Ishari K Ganesh also found a mention in this post. Vels Films International has produced this film.

Fans are delighted with this update. They are also happy with the mention of lyricist Kavignar in this post on Twitter. One user wrote that Kavignar could not get the credit for lyrics she always deserved. This user expressed hope that Kavignar will curate an amazing song.

It remains to be seen whether Marakkuma Nenjam manages to carve a niche among the audience or not. Kaalathukkum Nee Venum was released on May 6 and the audience loved it. Kavignar has penned the lyrics set to euphonious music by A.R. Rahman. Silambarasan TR and Rakshita Suresh’s vocals have struck the right notes with the audience. Flute players Kareem Kamalakar and Kiran were also appreciated.

One user wrote that with this song, A.R. Rahman proved that he is the undisputed king of music. This user thanked the music maestro for blessing listeners with magical tunes. The song appealed to those who don’t have an understanding of the Tamil language.

It remains to be seen whether Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu film receives the same success as its music.

