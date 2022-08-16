Second Teaser of Malayalam Drama Chathuram Out Now; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Makers of the upcoming Malayalam drama film, Chathuram have dropped the second teaser of the film, taking fans into a frenzy. Helmed by Sidharth Bharathan, the film stars Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew and actress Swasika Vijay in titular roles.

The intense 1-minute 38-second video opens with co-actors Roshan and Swasika sitting at a dinner table on two opposite corners as suspenseful music plays in the background. While Roshan is engrossed in eating, Swasika keeps on eyeing him, twirling a glass in her hand.

As the video progresses, there are glimpses of intimate scenes between Roshan and Swasika. Although the two engage in physical forms of affection, it is not how it seems as there exists a wave of tension between the on-screen pair. The teaser ends abruptly with Roshan saying, “This is the first time I have been defeated by a woman."

The teaser has also been uploaded on Instagram by Swasika. Fans have expressed their eagerness for the upcoming film, showering YouTube’s comment section with anticipation and curiosity.

While one user called the teaser intriguing and wrote, “Waiting to hear the release date. Bring it on! All the best team!" another commented, “super excited".

The official teaser also received a massive response from audiences upon its release. Chathuram is produced by Yellow Bird Productions and Greenwich Entertainment. Apart from Roshan and Swasika, the film also stars Santhy Balachandran and Alencier Ley Lopez.

Although the release date of Chathuram is yet to be announced, the film is slated to hit the silver screens sometime this year.

