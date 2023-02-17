The much-awaited film Adipurush has been receiving unprecedented criticism. The film’s first teaser was unveiled during Navratri in the presence of actor Prabhas and the entire cast. It quickly became the subject of memes and brutal trolling after it was uploaded on YouTube. The most recent information we have is about the film’s second teaser.

Despite all of the negative comments, the makers of Adipurush are planning to release the film’s second teaser, according to reports. Earlier it was supposed to be released on Prabhas’s birthday but now according to reports, the teaser is expected to be released as a gift to cine-goers on the occasion of Rama Navami which falls on March 30 this year. The second teaser, it is expected, will be more than just damage control, it will be a strong response to trolls and criticism. Prabhas’ birthday, which is on October 23, was earlier said to be the date for its release.

Since the first teaser’s release, netizens have been criticising the film’s VFX work and failed attempt at using motion capture technology. Not only that, some are even taking a religious stance, claiming that the film is an attempt to insult the Hindu religion by allegedly “Islamifying" the characters.

Meanwhile, after receiving negative feedback on Adipurush’s first teaser, Om Raut spoke to Indian Express and broke his silence. He said, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium, the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone." He added, “That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience."

Talking about the film, Adipurush is a film based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Kriti Sanon will play the role of Janaki in the film, while Prabhas will play the role of Raghav. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the antagonist in the film, King Ravana, and Sunny Singh will play the role of Laxman in the film. Adipurush is a mythological drama that cost Rs 300 crore to make, as per reports.

