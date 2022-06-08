Second Teaser of Tovino Thomas' Dear Friend Reveals Film's Plot, Characters

The makers of Dear Friend continue to tease fans as they launched yet another teaser, ahead of the film’s release. The new teaser features Tovino Thomas, Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Arjun Lal, and Sanchana Natarajan.

Directed by actor Vineeth Kumar, Dear Friend is touted to be a mystery drama. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 10. The second teaser, which is of 1 minute and 7 seconds, gives a better insight into the plot.

The warm camaraderie among the artists, in the teaser, will surely put a smile on your face. The characters and their lives are quite relatable, but Tovino awes the audience by perfectly blending into the plot.

Sharing a poster of the second teaser as well as the link, Tovino wrote, “Here is the official teaser 2 of Dear Friend. In theatres from June 10th !!"

If you haven’t watched the second teaser yet, here you go:

The second teaser has not only got the fans excited but has also raised the expectations of the audience.

The first official trailer of the film was released four weeks ago, on May 11. The 1-minute 9-second clip has so far amassed over 4 lakh views. In case you missed it, watch here:

Dear Friend has been scripted by Sharfu, Suhas, and Arjun Lal, while Shyju Khalid was in charge of the cinematography of the film. The music has been composed by Justin Varghese and Deepu Joseph was roped in as the editor.

The film is bankrolled by the same production house, which has previously backed films like Sudani From Nigeria, and the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Neelakasham Packakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi.

Tovino, who has made the fans go “wow" with the teaser, has several highly ambitious projects in the pipeline. The list includes, Neelavelicham, Pallichattambi, Vaashi, and Thallumaala.

