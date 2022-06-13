Sector 36: Shoot for Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobiryal Starrer Crime-Thriller Starts Today

Actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal have been roped in for a gritty crime thriller titled Sector 36. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is based on a real-life incident. The Mirzapur actor took to Instagram today and shared the first look of the film, as he kick started the shooting for the film.

Along with the announcement he wrote, “Dinesh Vijan presents #Sector36, a crime-thriller inspired by true events.⭐️ing yours truly & the incredible @deepakdobriyal1.Produced by #DineshVijan, Directed by @nimbalkaraditya & written by @bodhyroyy.FILMING BEGINS TODAY 🙏🏽@maddockfilms."

The thirty-eight-second clip video builds a sense of curiosity using the analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system. As we discover what happens to the roach, in the end, one is truly intrigued with the suspense surrounding this film!

Check the teaser here:

According to media reports, the film is touted to be based on the gruesome murders that took place in Nithari village of Noida.

Helmed by Talvar writer Aditya Nimbalkar, and written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, the film is a dark crime thriller. With shooting commencing from today, here’s looking forward to another gem from the house of Maddock!

Apart from the yet-untitled film, the other films under Maddock include - the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon fronted Bhediya, and the yet-untitled Laxman Uttekar film fronted by Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal among others. Stay turned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Vikrant Massey who will be next seen in Radhika Apte co-starrer Forensic is set to team up for the first time with Deepak Dobriyal. The actor is knoew for his work in hit movies like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Delhi-6, Angrezi Medium, Baaghi 2 and others. The producer of Sector 36, had delivered hit films like Badlapur and Stree in the past.

