Security Beefed Up At Theatres Ahead of RRR Release On Friday

Movie buffs across the world are eagerly waiting for S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR to hit the theatres. They have already booked their tickets. A large number of theatres in Andhra Pradesh have also declared the first day of the movie as housefull.

Made on a production budget of Rs 400 crores, RRR will be released worldwide on March 25. Theatre owners are also making special arrangements for the screening of the film, citing the craze of the fans for the movie.

Theatres and multiplexes are beefing up the security measures to avoid any untoward incident during the shows and are also fencing the screens to prevent any damage to them by fans.

Annapurna Complex, a theatre in Vijayawada, has also deployed nail fencing near the screen to restrict the entry of overenthusiastic fans. According to the management of the theatre, security measures have been taken as fans may get excited and climb the podium which can damage the screen.

Another theatre in district Srikakulam has erected an iron fence to restrict the movement of the cinema-goers near the screen.

Recently fans of actor Pawan Kalyan damaged the screens in many theatres during the screening of his film Bheemla Nayak. This has prompted theatre owners to take security measures ahead of the release of RRR.

Theatre owners are also demanding the presence of police wherever RRR will be screened. However, deploying force at every theatre is a huge challenge for the police department.

RRR features Ram Charan, N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and has been produced by D.V.V. Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments. The movie was initially planned for theatrical release in 2020, however, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic its release was deferred several times.

