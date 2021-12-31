See Glamorous Pics of F2 Actress Mehreen Kaur Pirzada from Dubai

Actress Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films, has been sharing the latest pictures from her Dubai trips. In the pictures, she is seen having the best of times. She seems to have visited all the must-see places in Dubai. Along with spending quality time there, she is also giving a sneak peek to the fans of her trip. Her friends and fans are showering their love for the 26-year-old actress in the comments section.

Mehreen has shared pictures in a long blue dress from two different locations in Dubai. In a few photos, she is seen holding a red bag.

Advertisement

From the snaps, it becomes clear that Mehreen is chilling beside the beach.

Mehreen, who made her debut in the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha opposite Nani in 2016, has also shared a picture of her enjoying the sunset in Dubai. She is seen sitting on the bonnet of a car in black pants and a t-shirt. Her smiling pic against the backdrop of sunset looked gorgeous.

It seems Mehreen went for some fun times in the desert. From the look of the car and the desert landscape, we suspect she had some fun wadi bashing, as they call this off-road adventure in the desert.

Advertisement

Mehreen Kaur is famous among the Tollywood audience and she has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. She has over 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

After delivering the hit film Mahanubhavudu in 2017, Mehreen was also seen in Anushka Sharma’s film Phillauri in 2017. In 2019, Mehreen Kaur has gained immense popularity for her acting in F2 directed by Anil Ravipudi. Reports have claimed that Mehreen has been finalised by the filmmakers for the upcoming film F3 of the same comedy series.

Mehreen Kaur started her career as a model and actress and later she turned to acting. She has worked in films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Punjabi. Mehreen Kaur got engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi, who is a grandson of Bhajan Lal, the former Chief Minister of Haryana.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.